Why The Market Is Wrong About Spotify

Investors didn't seem to like what they heard from Spotify's (NYSE: SPOT) second-quarter earnings report, but that's a short-term view of the company. In this video, Travis Hoium highlights how Spotify is growing the top of the user funnel and how that will pay off long-term.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of July 25, 2023. The video was published on July 26, 2023.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Travis Hoium has positions in Alphabet, Apple, and Spotify Technology. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon.com, Apple, and Spotify Technology. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

