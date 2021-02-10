Why Tesla Stock Tanked Today

What happened

Shares of electric-car maker Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) dropped nearly 6% in early trading on Wednesday in response to a Bloomberg report last night that upstart e-car rival Rivian is preparing for an IPO.

As of 10:45 a.m. EST today, Tesla stock was down 5.7% on the news.

This electric pickup is made by Rivian, and that could be a problem for Tesla stock. Image source: Rivian.

So what

Rivian seeks to go public as early as September, Bloomberg reports, targeting a $50 billion valuation initially. That may not sound like much of a threat to Tesla, which is currently valued at nearly $800 billion. But Bloomberg said that Rivian is "one of the highest-profile potential competitors to Tesla" and has raised more than $8 billion to date from investors.

This suggests that interest in Rivian could siphon away some of Tesla's stock market enthusiasm. Meanwhile, in the real world, Rivian is focusing on building electric SUVs and pickups, targeting one segment of the automobile market where Tesla has struggled (with its Model X SUV) and another where it has yet to begin selling vehicles (pickup trucks).

Now what

Citing people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg notes that Rivian's IPO might not happen until late this year, or even 2022. Also, the valuation could wobble. As recently as January, private funding of Rivian valued the company at less than $28 billion, barely half the valuation it is said to be targeting.

But stock speculation notwithstanding, Rivian will come to market as a force to contend with, boasting a contract in place to build 100,000 electric vans for Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). With the first 10,000 of these vans expected to hit the market as early as next year, expect enthusiasm for Rivian -- and competition with Tesla -- to be fierce.

This article represents the opinion of the writer(s), who may disagree with the "official" recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium advisory service. We're motley! Questioning an investing thesis -- even one of our own -- helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

10 stocks we like better than Tesla

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Tesla wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Amazon and Tesla and recommends the following options: long January 2022 $1920 calls on Amazon and short January 2022 $1940 calls on Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.