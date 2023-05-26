Why Tesla Shares Jumped Higher Today

What happened

The CEOs of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Ford (NYSE: F) announced a new arrangement between the two companies last night, and both stocks are popping today because of it. Tesla shares closed higher by 4.7% and Ford by 6.3% on the day.

So what

Starting next year, Ford electric vehicle (EV) owners will be able to utilize Tesla's extensive network of Superchargers in the U.S. and Canada. Elon Musk and Ford CEO Jim Farley announced the deal on Twitter last night. The arrangement could be a boon for both companies.

Tesla's network of fast chargers is the largest in North America, and access for Ford owners could help Ford ramp up its EV business more quickly. For Tesla, it's a way to expand what is already becoming a meaningful part of its business.

Now what

Tesla includes revenue from its Supercharger network in its "services and other revenue" segment. That revenue jumped 44% year over year in the first quarter and represented about 8% of total revenue for the quarterly period. Starting next year, that growth could accelerate as Ford owners begin using Tesla's fast chargers.

Ford customers will initially use an adaptor to access the network, but future Ford EVs will also include the Tesla plug. Ford customers currently use the company's BlueOval Charge network, which provides access to chargers run by partners. But this deal could mean Tesla's technology will eventually become the standard in North America.

Ford sold more than 60,000 EVs last year, making it the second-largest EV maker in North America behind Tesla. But Tesla has a large lead and will likely win over even Ford owners if they are impressed with the Supercharger hardware and software.

One of Tesla's goals has always been to support electrification in mobility. This agreement does that while potentially driving growth in its business. That has investors bidding up shares today.

Find out why Tesla is one of the 10 best stocks to buy now

Our analyst team has spent more than a decade beating the market. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now. Tesla is on the list -- but there are nine others you may be overlooking.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 22, 2023

Howard Smith has positions in Tesla. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.