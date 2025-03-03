Why Super Micro Computer Tanked Today

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) stock investors have been on a wild ride this year. The maker of high-end, liquid-cooled artificial intelligence (AI) servers faced accounting questions and the risk of delisted shares stemming from troubles last year.

Shares ran higher, though, as it said it would meet the deadline set by the Nasdaq stock exchange for reporting past due annual and quarterly reports. It met the Feb. 25 deadline, but shares have reversed course ever since.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

The stock has lost one-third of its value since then, including a drop of 11.6% today, as of 3 p.m. ET.

New risks for Supermicro

The immediate focus for Supermicro investors had been squarely on its accounting issues and delisting fears. That made sense as the company's business itself was in question pending a review by its new auditors, and filing of its required financial reports.

Upon meeting the deadline, Supermicro told investors, "The matter is now closed." It was a case of buying the rumor and selling the news. But ongoing risks with the business itself may have been spurring on the recent stock sales as well.

The company faces increasing competition for its data center servers and cooling systems. Dell Technologies and Hewlett Packard Enterprise are both reporting increasing server sales. Dell said last week that its server segment grew revenue 37% in its most recent quarter and 54% for its full fiscal year.

At the same time, Supermicro announced expansion plans at its manufacturing facility in San Jose, California. A third campus will expand its footprint by almost 3 million square feet. But investors might still have concerns trusting management as it moves beyond the prior accounting problems. The announcement of a major new expansion investment immediately after the filing deadline could be construed as a marketing move to improve its reputation.

With competition growing, it might be best for investors to see how the company performs in upcoming quarterly periods with respect to sales and customer retention.

Should you invest $1,000 in Super Micro Computer right now?

Before you buy stock in Super Micro Computer, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Super Micro Computer wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $765,576!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2025

Howard Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.