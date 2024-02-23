Why Super Micro Computer Shares Sank Friday

Shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) are taking a breather today. But it's not just because of the stock's recent parabolic move higher. Super Micro shares have doubled in the past month but were lower by 11.3% as of 12:10 p.m. ET today.

That's because the company announced the pricing for a $1.5 billion capital raise today.

A total AI solution

The plan to raise capital was announced earlier this week. Still, investors were caught up in a wave of buying any stock related to artificial intelligence (AI) after Nvidia's blowout quarterly earnings report. Super Micro shares also surged on that report and can now price its convertible note offering at an even higher price point. The company seeks to raise $1.5 billion by selling convertible senior notes based on yesterday's closing price of $975 per share.

That's a smart move by management, as it is near Super Micro's all-time-high stock price hit last week. The company plans to use the money "to fund working capital for growth and business expansion." But it will also be dilutive to existing shareholders. And after all the AI hype from Nvidia's report, investors may also be realizing today that Super Micro isn't nearly as profitable as Nvidia.

Revenue versus profitability

While Nvidia's sales have been exploding higher, so has its gross profit margin. For its full fiscal year 2024, Nvidia expanded its gross profit margin from about 57% to nearly 73%. And it expects it to continue to rise.

Super Micro uses advanced chips as part of its solution for AI computer platforms needed for data center racks. And while sales are growing strongly, along with AI computing power, its margins have been sinking.

Super Micro reported a gross profit margin of just 15.4% in its most recent quarterly report, down from 16.7% in the prior-year period. And that was with sales surging 73% in the same period. Investors may be realizing that Super Micro's business isn't the same as Nvidia's, and potential dilution from the capital raise brings a reason to take profits.

Should you invest $1,000 in Super Micro Computer right now?

Before you buy stock in Super Micro Computer, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Super Micro Computer wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 20, 2024

Howard Smith has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends Super Micro Computer. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.