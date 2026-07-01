Why Shutterstock's Stock Shuttered Today

Key Points

Shutterstock stock plunged 29% after Getty Images canceled their planned merger.

UK regulators demanded that Shutterstock spin off its editorial business, which proved to be a deal-breaker for Getty's board.

The failed merger leaves two struggling competitors to face the AI threat separately.

10 stocks we like better than Shutterstock ›

Shares of Shutterstock (NYSE: SSTK) plummeted to an all-time low on Wednesday. The stock was down by 29% at 2:45 p.m. ET, as Getty Images (NYSE: GETY) walked away from the Shutterstock merger it announced in January.

The U.K. said, "Not so fast, mate"

The deal didn't survive regulatory requirements.

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The British Competition and Markets Authority asked the companies to exclude Shutterstock's editorial services from the merger. Including it would result in a "substantial lessening of competition" in the field of U.K. journalism, according to the regulatory body.

The Authority recently cleared this merger on the condition of spinning out Shutterstock's editorial business. That was a deal-breaker for Getty, whose Board of Directors unanimously canceled the merger. Getty will pay down $628 million of debt notes, which were intended to finance the Shutterstock deal.

Getty's stock also fell on the news, dipping as much as 10.5% around 11 a.m. ET. Together, the two image service stocks burned roughly $200 million of investor value today.

Is there a silver lining here?

So where does this leave investors? Two jilted image companies, both trading at bargain-bin valuations, both bleeding red ink on the bottom line, both in the microcap category since 2024.

The merger would have created cost synergies and combined two struggling competitors. Without it, each company faces the generative AI threat alone. Shutterstock has been building AI tools and licensing deals; Getty has pursued similar strategies. Whether either can stabilize on its own remains uncertain. Hitting the panic button due to a single British carve-out requirement looks like a bad idea.

The valuations look tempting on paper, with both stocks trading at price to free cash flow ratios below 6. But "cheap" and "good investment" aren't always the same picture. I'm not drooling over Shutterstock or Getty shares in today's dip.

Should you buy stock in Shutterstock right now?

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Anders Bylund has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Shutterstock. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.