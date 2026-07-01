Markets
SSTK

Why Shutterstock's Stock Shuttered Today

July 01, 2026 — 03:51 pm EDT

Written by Anders Bylund for The Motley Fool->

Key Points

  • Shutterstock stock plunged 29% after Getty Images canceled their planned merger.

  • UK regulators demanded that Shutterstock spin off its editorial business, which proved to be a deal-breaker for Getty's board.

  • The failed merger leaves two struggling competitors to face the AI threat separately.

  • 10 stocks we like better than Shutterstock ›

Shares of Shutterstock (NYSE: SSTK) plummeted to an all-time low on Wednesday. The stock was down by 29% at 2:45 p.m. ET, as Getty Images (NYSE: GETY) walked away from the Shutterstock merger it announced in January.

The U.K. said, "Not so fast, mate"

The deal didn't survive regulatory requirements.

Missed Nvidia in 2009? This Rare Signal Is Flashing Again. In 2009, a "Double Down" signal flashed for a little-known chipmaker called Nvidia. For the first time in years, that same "Total Conviction" signal is flashing for a company 1/100th the size of Nvidia. Continue »

The British Competition and Markets Authority asked the companies to exclude Shutterstock's editorial services from the merger. Including it would result in a "substantial lessening of competition" in the field of U.K. journalism, according to the regulatory body.

The Authority recently cleared this merger on the condition of spinning out Shutterstock's editorial business. That was a deal-breaker for Getty, whose Board of Directors unanimously canceled the merger. Getty will pay down $628 million of debt notes, which were intended to finance the Shutterstock deal.

Getty's stock also fell on the news, dipping as much as 10.5% around 11 a.m. ET. Together, the two image service stocks burned roughly $200 million of investor value today.

A person stops a line of falling domino tiles with their hand before it touches a smiling piggy bank.

Image source: Getty Images. Ironic, I know.

Is there a silver lining here?

So where does this leave investors? Two jilted image companies, both trading at bargain-bin valuations, both bleeding red ink on the bottom line, both in the microcap category since 2024.

The merger would have created cost synergies and combined two struggling competitors. Without it, each company faces the generative AI threat alone. Shutterstock has been building AI tools and licensing deals; Getty has pursued similar strategies. Whether either can stabilize on its own remains uncertain. Hitting the panic button due to a single British carve-out requirement looks like a bad idea.

The valuations look tempting on paper, with both stocks trading at price to free cash flow ratios below 6. But "cheap" and "good investment" aren't always the same picture. I'm not drooling over Shutterstock or Getty shares in today's dip.

Should you buy stock in Shutterstock right now?

Before you buy stock in Shutterstock, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Shutterstock wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $385,055!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,228,089!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 902% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 209% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 1, 2026.

Anders Bylund has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Shutterstock. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SSTK
GETY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.