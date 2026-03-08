Why Shares of Lemonade Stock Tanked 40.3% Last Month

Key Points

Lemonade reported its Q4 earnings in February.

The company is growing quickly but losing money.

Shares of Lemonade stock are still expensive even after this recent collapse.

10 stocks we like better than Lemonade ›

Shares of Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) sank a whopping 40% in February, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The high-flying insurer, trying to disrupt the legacy market, posted fourth-quarter earnings that disappointed investors. Shares of the stock are still up close to 70% in the last year, marking a huge run for Lemonade shareholders.

Here's why the stock sank in February, and whether now is a good time to buy the dip for your own portfolio.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

No profits and a premium valuation

Lemonade has sought to disrupt traditional consumer insurance markets, such as renters, home, and car insurance, through an easy-to-use online platform. With lower overhead costs, the company believes it can offer insurance rates lower than the competition's and still generate profits.

So far, it has been able to use its lower pricing to drive customers to its services. In-force premiums -- a topline metric for an insurer such as Lemonade -- totaled $1.24 billion last quarter, up 31% year over year. More customers are joining Lemonade for its various insurance offerings, driving strong topline growth.

The problem is, the company is failing to turn this premium into a profit, with a net loss yet again in Q4. Management claims this is due to its reinvestments for growth, but investors are nervous that it is gaining market share without actually building a sustainable insurance operation.

What's more, Lemonade's valuation was high going into the Q4 earnings report, with a price-to-book value (P/B) of 14. This is the best metric for valuing an insurance operator, and it was quite the premium. Lemonade still trades at a P/B of 7.9 as of this writing.

Time to buy Lemonade stock?

After falling 40%, Lemonade trades at a cheaper, but still not cheap, P/B of 7.9. The company has consistently destroyed book value by losing money over the years, but last quarter it stemmed the tide, with book value per share flattening instead of declining. If this were to reverse and the company starts generating excess capital, perhaps the business will start generating value for shareholders.

Lemonade is a fast-growing business, and if it can keep up this fast growth and exhibit some levels of operating leverage, the stock might be a buy today. However, shares still trade at a premium vs. the rest of the insurance market. For example, Progressive trades at a P/B of 4.1, and it is the best operator in the industry. Lemonade remains a risky stock to add to your portfolio right now.

Should you buy stock in Lemonade right now?

Before you buy stock in Lemonade, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Lemonade wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $534,008!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,090,073!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 949% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 190% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 8, 2026.

Brett Schafer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Lemonade and Progressive. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.