Why Sandisk Stock Skyrocketed 857% In the First Half of 2026

Key Points

Demand for Sandisk's NAND flash memory has skyrocketed this year as tech companies ramp up their AI infrastructure spending.

Shareholders were very happy to see Sandisk's profit margins soar to 78% in the third quarter.

Ongoing AI spending by tech giants could mean that Sandisk sees continued growth.

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Sandisk (NASDAQ: SNDK) stock has accelerated in 2026 as the company taps into the surging demand for memory processors. Sandisk is a leader in NAND Flash memory, which is used for everything from smartphones to artificial intelligence data centers.

And it's that second category that's helped push Sandisk stock so high.

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Its share price is up an astonishing 857.8% through the end of June, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, as tech companies gobble up all available memory chips for AI data centers.

Here's why Sandisk stock has been a breakout success so far this year, and why it'll likely continue to benefit from the growing memory market.

Investors are riding a massive memory wave with Sandisk

The first impressive share price gains from Sandisk came back in January, when the memory stock surged 143%. Investors were starting to catch on to the fact that as more tech companies invest in AI infrastructure, they'll need far more memory chips.

Some of the biggest technology companies will spend up to $800 billion on capital expenditures (capex) this year, mostly on AI, and part of that spending will trickle down to buying more memory processors.

Rising demand is causing a shortage in memory chip supply, leading to Sandisk and other memory companies, including Micron Technology, to raise their prices. The result of this has caused the gross profit margins for Sandisk to soar to 78% in Q3 2026, compared to just 51% in the year-ago quarter.

Investors were excited to see such high margins, and they appreciated that revenue rose 251% to $5.9 billion and that earnings swung dramatically from a loss of $0.30 per share in the year-ago quarter to earnings of $23.41 per share.

Adding to the optimism for Sandisk's stock this year is the fact that the company signed five multi-year supply agreements with major tech companies, and received $11 billion in guarantees from the deals.

What to expect for the rest of 2026

The big picture here for Sandisk and its shareholders is that demand for memory processors is still very high and will likely help Sandisk continue to generate strong sales and earnings growth, especially through this year and likely longer.

Investors will get more insights when the company reports its fourth-quarter results on Aug. 5. Analysts' consensus estimates are for sales of $8.4 billion and earnings of $34.12 per share.

AI infrastructure spending is still well underway and could potentially reach as high as $1 trillion next year . There doesn't appear to be a a slowdown in memory demands among tech companies, which means Sandisk shareholders could have more good times ahead.

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Chris Neiger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Micron Technology. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.