Why Is RLI Corp. (RLI) Down 1.5% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for RLI Corp. (RLI). Shares have lost about 1.5% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is RLI Corp. due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates review have trended downward during the past month.

The consensus estimate has shifted -9.69% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, RLI Corp. has an average Growth Score of C, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with an F. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a grade of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of F. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Notably, RLI Corp. has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

RLI Corp. belongs to the Zacks Insurance - Property and Casualty industry. Another stock from the same industry, Chubb (CB), has gained 1.8% over the past month. More than a month has passed since the company reported results for the quarter ended March 2025.

Chubb reported revenues of $13.67 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +4.6%. EPS of $3.68 for the same period compares with $5.41 a year ago.

Chubb is expected to post earnings of $5.85 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +8.7%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed -1.3%.

Chubb has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) based on the overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions. Additionally, the stock has a VGM Score of D.

