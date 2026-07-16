Why Rigetti Computing, Inc. (RGTI) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

In the latest trading session, Rigetti Computing, Inc. (RGTI) closed at $14.11, marking a -7.48% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.51%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.47%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 24.67% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its loss of 2.99%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.53%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Rigetti Computing, Inc. in its upcoming release. On that day, Rigetti Computing, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.03 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 40%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $4.91 million, indicating a 173% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$0.18 per share and a revenue of $25.32 million, signifying shifts of +71.88% and +257.28%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Rigetti Computing, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. As of now, Rigetti Computing, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, positioning it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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Rigetti Computing, Inc. (RGTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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