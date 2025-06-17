Why Reddit Stock Is Jumping Today

Reddit (NYSE: RDDT) stock is gaining ground today after the company unveiled new artificial intelligence (AI) tools. The social media specialist's share price was up 6.8% as of 2:30 p.m. ET.

Reddit published a blog post yesterday detailing its new Community Intelligence offering and two services that will be included through the platform. The market is having a positive reaction to the new software suite and bidding up the stock in response.

Reddit stock surges on new AI ad tools

The Community Intelligence platform's Reddit Insights service provides marketers with real-time information about trends and discussions that are occurring on the social media platform. By turning posts and comments on the platform into structured and easily digestible data, marketers should have an easier time forming and adjusting their advertising campaigns.

Meanwhile, the Conversation Summary add-on service allows marketers to showcase relevant positive comments below their advertisements. With the tool, marketers may be able to deliver greater authenticity or positive reinforcement for their ads.

What's next for Reddit?

Reddit has been making moves to increase AI integration across its platform and provide advertisers with tools and data that can help them increase the reach and efficiency of ads posted on its online-community platform. Reddit boasts a large and engaged user base, but the platform has historically monetized at relatively low levels compared to other leading social platforms.

By licensing data from its platform for the training of large language models and using AI to bolster the value of advertising on its platform, Reddit has been taking some commendable steps to broaden and strengthen its monetization channels. Trading at roughly 41 times this year's expected earnings, the social media specialist has a growth-dependent valuation that creates the potential for volatility -- but the business has been making some smart moves lately.

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.