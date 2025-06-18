Why Quantum Computing Inc. Is the Quiet Winner in Quantum Stocks

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT) presents a fascinating paradox for investors to study. On one hand, it's a headline-grabbing technology stock whose valuation often seems disconnected from its current financial results.

On the other hand, it is a company that inspires intense bullish conviction and significant doubt simultaneously, as evidenced by a large number of investors betting against it. This has led many to label Quantum Computing Inc. (QCi) as a speculative, all-or-nothing bet on a technology that could be years away from mainstream adoption.

This view, however, misses the most compelling part of the company's story. The key to understanding Quantum Computing’s immediate potential and its most direct path to generating substantial revenue is not hidden in a futuristic quantum lab. Instead, it is housed within a far more conventional and tangible industrial asset that the company has just brought online.

From Theory to Tangible Production

In Quantum Computing’s earnings report for the first quarter of 2025, the company revealed it had completed the construction of its Quantum Photonic Chip Foundry in Tempe, Arizona. This milestone is crucial, and its importance becomes immediately apparent when contrasted with the company's financials. With a market capitalization recently hovering around $2.79 billion, QCi reported revenue of just $39,000 in its most recent quarter. The new foundry is the company's answer to bridging this vast gap between valuation and revenue.

The facility is a commercial manufacturing operation designed to produce Thin-Film Lithium Niobate (TFLN) chips. These are the high-performance engines of modern data transmission. Think of the massive data centers that power artificial intelligence (AI) or the 5G sector, which is connecting our world; they all require components that can move enormous amounts of data faster and more efficiently.

TFLN chips are a key solution, prized for their ability to handle immense bandwidth with very low power loss.

By opening this foundry, QCi is tapping into a massive and established market. According to multiple industry analyses, theglobal marketfor Photonic Integrated Circuits (PICs) is projected to grow from $15.1 billion in 2024 to an estimated $38.4 billion by 2029. Evidence of early demand is already materializing. QCi has secured an offtake agreement with Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ: CMTL), a defense and communications firm, to produce TFLN wafers for its satellite communication hardware.

Why the Foundry Is a Strategic Masterstroke

The decision to become a chip manufacturer provides QCi with powerful strategic advantages that directly address the risks of being a deep-tech hardware startup. It creates a more resilient and defensible business model built on three key pillars:

Vertical Integration : By making its own core components, QCi gains complete control over its supply chain, design cycle, and intellectual property. It is not dependent on third-party suppliers for its most critical technology. This allows the company to innovate more quickly and protects it from supply chain disruptions that can sideline other hardware companies.

: By making its own core components, QCi gains complete control over its supply chain, design cycle, and intellectual property. It is not dependent on third-party suppliers for its most critical technology. This allows the company to innovate more quickly and protects it from supply chain disruptions that can sideline other hardware companies. A Diversified Business Model : The foundry offers a second, potentially high-margin revenue stream that is completely independent of the quantum computing timeline. While its competitors are focused almost exclusively on the long-term goal of selling access to quantum computers, QCi can profit today by selling essential components to the broader telecommunications, AI, and defense industries. This provides a financial cushion to fund its ambitious research and development.

: The foundry offers a second, potentially high-margin revenue stream that is completely independent of the quantum computing timeline. While its competitors are focused almost exclusively on the long-term goal of selling access to quantum computers, QCi can profit today by selling essential components to the broader telecommunications, AI, and defense industries. This provides a financial cushion to fund its ambitious research and development. Validation as a Marketing Tool: The foundry’s technology is already being validated in the real world through QCi’s products. High-profile sales to customers like BMW, which is using QCi technology to optimize sensor placement on autonomous vehicles, and the Korea Research Institute of Standards and Science (KRISS) prove the performance of the company's photonic systems. Every product success story doubles as a high-profile demonstration of the foundry's capabilities, acting as a powerful marketing tool for its manufacturing services.

From Moonshot to Manufacturing

For investors, this dual-pronged strategy fundamentally changes the investment thesis. Quantum Computing Inc. is more than just a speculative quantum stock; it is an emerging, vertically integrated photonics manufacturer. The quantum machines represent the company's long-term, high-growth moonshot, but the foundry offers a grounded industrial business with a much more straightforward and nearer-term path to profitability.

This hybrid identity provides a potential valuation floor and a strategic resilience that its peers may lack, as its success is not tied exclusively to the unpredictable timeline of quantum adoption. The success of the foundry can de-risk the entire enterprise.

Therefore, the single most important indicator for investors to watch over the coming quarters will be the revenue generated by the foundry services division. The rate at which QCi can scale this manufacturing business from a promising start into a significant revenue stream will determine if the company’s fundamental value can finally begin to catch up with its impressive, but speculative, stock price.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.