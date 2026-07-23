Why Procter & Gamble (PG) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

Procter & Gamble (PG) closed at $146.97 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.45% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.21%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.97%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.15%.

Shares of the world's largest consumer products maker witnessed a loss of 1.91% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Consumer Staples sector with its gain of 3.66%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.42%.

The upcoming earnings release of Procter & Gamble will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on July 29, 2026. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.41, showcasing a 4.73% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $21.36 billion, reflecting a 2.25% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.88 per share and a revenue of $87.07 billion, representing changes of +0.73% and +3.3%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Procter & Gamble. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.69% lower. Procter & Gamble is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Looking at valuation, Procter & Gamble is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.21. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.49, which means Procter & Gamble is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, PG's PEG ratio is currently 7.42. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Consumer Products - Staples stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.42 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 190, placing it within the bottom 23% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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