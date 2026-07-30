Why Preformed Line Products Stock Popped Today

Key Points

Preformed Line Products beat sales and earnings estimates last night.

Sales growth in the U.S. looked particularly strong.

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Wire products manufacturer Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ: PLPC) stock surged 28% through 10:50 a.m. ET Thursday after crushing analyst forecasts for Q2 sales and earnings.

Wall Street had expected PLP to earn $2.58 per share on $193 million in quarterly sales. The company actually earned $4.49 per share on $212.7 million in sales.

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Preformed Line Products Q2 earnings

Sales surged 25% year over year and 21% sequentially, setting a new quarterly record for the company. Much of this growth came in the U.S. market, where y-o-y sales growth was 32%.

Gross profit margin inched up 1.6 percentage points to 34.3% year over year, growing 3 points sequentially. Combined with the sales growth, which drove up earnings 75% year over year -- and more than doubled from Q1 2026 -- price increases and higher sales volumes offset headwinds from higher tariff rates.

What's next for PLP?

Management did not provide guidance in its earnings release, but did say that a combination of strong U.S. demand and a focus on U.S. manufacturing is helping to drive growth. (It's also probably helping avoid some tariffs!)

One area of growth investors should keep an eye on lies south of the border, where PLP recently acquired Brazilian wire producer Delta Star. The company expects this acquisition to help accelerate growth in sales to electrical substations in the U.S. -- and also grow international sales in South America."

On the minus side, data from S&P Global Market Intelligence show that operating profit margins in the Americas, ex-U.S.A., are currently less than half of U.S. margins. Investors will want to look for improvement in that dynamic, to learn if the Delta Star acquisition will pay off -- or was a mistake.

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Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.