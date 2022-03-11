Why Pfizer Stock Jumped While the Market Stumbled Today

What happened

Hardly for the first time in the recent past, on Friday Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) stock landed in positive territory while the S&P 500 index sagged. The high-profile pharmaceutical company's shares recorded a more-than 2% gain on the day thanks to some good company news in the mergers and acquisition sphere.https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/PFE?p=PFE&.tsrc=fin-srch

So what

On Friday, Pfizer officially became the proud new owner of Arena Pharmaceuticals as its $6.7 billion deal for the healthcare industry peer closed.

Buying Arena is Pfizer's latest move at bolstering its already considerable pipeline. Arena concentrates on the treatment of immuno-inflammatory diseases and has a clutch of drugs currently in various stages of development. One, etrasimod, is currently in phase 3 testing for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; other potential diseases it's being tested for include Crohn's disease and eosophilic esophagitis.

"We are excited to add the impressive experience and pipeline of Arena Pharmaceuticals to Pfizer's inflammation and immunology therapeutic area," Pfizer quoted its global president and general manager of that segment, Mike Gladstone, as saying.

"In particular, we're hopeful that we can accelerate clinical development of etrasimod successfully to have a positive impact on those living with these debilitating diseases," he added.

Now what

It's hard to see a downside in Pfizer's acquisition of Arena, especially as the pharmaceutical sector giant secured a rather advantageous price for its clinical-stage peer.

Pfizer, which has done particularly well lately as the co-developer of the widely administered Comirnaty coronavirus vaccine, is exercising a smart strategy here. It's utilizing its increasingly large cash pile to buy a company with a relatively large and promising pipeline. No wonder investors were bullish on the stock after the announcement was made.

10 stocks we like better than Pfizer

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Pfizer wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2022

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.