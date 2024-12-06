Why Petco Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

After the market closed Thursday, Petco (NASDAQ: WOOF) published its fiscal third-quarter results, with sales and earnings that beat Wall Street's expectations. As a result, the specialty retailer's stock is seeing big gains in Friday morning trading, up 19.8% as of 10:30 a.m. ET.

Petco posts better-than-anticipated Q3 sales and profits

For the period, which ended Nov. 2, Petco posted a non-GAAP (adjusted) loss of $0.02 per share on revenue of $1.51 billion in the third quarter. For comparison, the average analyst's estimate had called for the business to post an adjusted loss of $0.03 per share on sales of $1.5 billion. The company's revenue was up 1.3% year over year. Meanwhile, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) increased 12.5% year over year to $81.2 million.

Fiscal Q4 guidance was mixed, but there was a big bright spot

For its fiscal fourth quarter, Petco is guiding for sales of roughly $1.55 billion, while earnings per share are expected to come in between $0 and $0.02. For comparison, the analysts' consensus prediction is for the business to post adjusted earnings per share of $0.04 on sales of $1.57 billion.

But while sales and earnings guidance for Q4 fell short of Wall Street's targets, the company said that it expects adjusted EBITDA to come in between $90 million and $95 million after accounting for $10 million in third-party consulting fees stemming from the business's transformation effort. To hit the middle of that range, it would have to grow adjusted EBITDA by roughly 14% on a sequential basis. In context, this suggests that the company is making progress, and that its bottom line could see corresponding improvements in the near future.

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.