Why Is Penumbra (PEN) Down 1.2% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Penumbra (PEN). Shares have lost about 1.2% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Penumbra due for a breakout? Well, first let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent catalysts for Penumbra, Inc. before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

PEN Q1 Earnings Lags & Revenues Beat

Penumbra reported first-quarter 2026 earnings per share (EPS) of 82 cents, a penny lower than the year-ago quarter. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 26.1%.

Revenues

Penumbra registered revenues of $374.8 million in the reported quarter, up 15.6% year over year. The figure topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.4%.

Q1 Margin

In the reported quarter, Penumbra’s gross profit improved 17.4% year over year to $253.4 million. The gross margin expanded 102 basis points (bps) to 67.6% despite a 12.1% rise in the cost of revenues.

Selling, general and administrative expenses rose 25.6% to $192.8 million. Research and development expenses totaled $22.4 million, up 1.4% year over year. Operating profit amounted to $38.2 million compared with $40.4 million in the corresponding period of 2025. The adjusted operating margin contracted 225 bps year over year to 10.2%.

PEN’s Financial Update

Penumbra exited the first quarter of 2026 with cash and marketable investments of $615.7 million compared with $544.8 million at the end of 2025.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Analysts were quiet during the last two month period as none of them issued any earnings estimate revisions.

VGM Scores

Currently, Penumbra has a great Growth Score of A, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with an F. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock has a score of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of D. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Penumbra has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Penumbra belongs to the Zacks Medical - Instruments industry. Another stock from the same industry, IQVIA Holdings (IQV), has gained 4.6% over the past month. More than a month has passed since the company reported results for the quarter ended March 2026.

IQVIA reported revenues of $4.15 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +8.4%. EPS of $2.90 for the same period compares with $2.70 a year ago.

IQVIA is expected to post earnings of $3.03 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +7.8%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed +0.3%.

IQVIA has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) based on the overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions. Additionally, the stock has a VGM Score of B.

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Penumbra, Inc. (PEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.