Why Peloton Interactive Stock Is Falling Once Again Today

What happened

Shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) are tanking once again, down 10.3% as of 11:30 a.m. ET. It comes even after Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) said yesterday the Peloton Bike sold on the e-commerce platform was one of the best-sellers from its Top 100 list during the two-day Prime Early Access Sale.

Peloton, though, has also been sued by a former instructor for $1.8 million for discrimination and is experiencing the fallout from revelations company founder and former executive chairman John Foley suffered margin calls on loans taken out on company stock.

So what

Peloton is trying new ways to reach more people and it recently opened a storefront on Amazon. It was a timely expansion of its online presence as Amazon sought to spur early Christmas sales by having a repeat of its annual Prime Day sales extravaganza before the traditional launch of the holiday shopping period.

While Amazon never reveals detailed sales information, it does provide broad strokes for items that sold well on the site. The entry-level Peloton Bike was listed among the Top 100 deals. The connected exercise bike that regularly retails for $1,445 was featured as being 15% off with delivery. Certain accessories were discounted at 25% off.

There was no indication, though, of just how many Bikes or accessories were actually sold during the event.

Now what

Peloton, though, has a host of problems confronting it, including slowing sales and shrinking class engagement. There's also a new lawsuit that could paint the connected fitness company in a bad light. An instructor says he was routinely targeted by an executive for being Irish and was summarily dismissed without reason.

Foley cut all ties with the company in September and it was subsequently revealed he had put a large number of shares up as collateral for loans he took out, only to see their value plummet, causing a margin call.

10 stocks we like better than Peloton Interactive

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Peloton Interactive wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 30, 2022

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon and Peloton Interactive. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.