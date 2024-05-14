Why Paysafe Stock Skyrocketed Today

Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE) stock soared Tuesday following the release of the company's first-quarter results. The payment technologies specialist's share price closed out the daily session up 20.2%, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Paysafe published its Q1 results after the market closed on Monday, posting sales and earnings for the period that beat Wall Street's expectations. The business recorded non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share of $0.57 on sales of $417.7 million, beating the average analyst estimate's call for per-share earnings of $0.55 on revenue of $408.2 million.

Paysafe posts solid sales and earnings expansion in Q1

Paysafe's revenue increased 8% year over year in the first quarter, with gains largely driven by an increase in total payment volume. The total value of transactions processed through the company's platform rose 7% compared to the prior-year period to reach $36.1 billion. Thanks to the improved sales picture, the business's adjusted net income rose roughly 7% year over year to hit $35.3 million even as the company continued to expand its sales team.

Reiterated forward guidance sets aside cost concerns

With its Q1 report, Paysafe reiterated the full-year guidance for 2024 that it had issued with its previous quarterly report. The company expects revenue for this year to come in between $1.69 billion and $1.71 billion -- a target range that was in line with the average analyst estimate's call for sales of $1.7 billion.

Meanwhile, the company guided for adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) to be between $473 million and $488 million. The guidance range was in line with the company's previous target, but it looks like some analysts had been expecting that management would issue a downward revision due to higher selling costs. With that concern seemingly out of the way and Paysafe's strong performance beats in this year's first quarter, investors poured into the stock today.

Should you invest $1,000 in Paysafe right now?

Before you buy stock in Paysafe, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Paysafe wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $553,880!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 13, 2024

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.