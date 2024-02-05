Why Opendoor Stock Was Falling Today

Shares of Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ: OPEN) were falling today after strong economic data tamped down expectations that the Federal Reserve would cut interest rates soon.

Opendoor's decline today was in line with rising Treasury yields and mortgage rates, following the Fed's rate decision and commentary last week, and a strong employment report on Friday.

As of 3:04 p.m. ET, the stock was down 8.5%.

Opendoor's decline continues

Few stocks have as much sensitivity to interest rates as Opendoor, which makes money from buying and selling homes. As a house-flipper, falling mortgage rates favor the company since they tend to make home prices go up while rising interest rates have the opposite effect.

Today, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose 3.25% to finish at 4.16%, close to its highest level since mid-December, and the average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage hit 7.04%, its highest level since December.

Mortgage rates are especially important for Opendoor right now as the spring peak home-buying season is set to begin next month, and elevated rates are likely to keep demand cool.

What's next for Opendoor

Opendoor stock is likely to continue to move with interest rate expectations as it has for the past several months. The company is set to report fourth-quarter earnings next Thursday, and the results will give investors some insight into how the company's recent cost cuts and general housing market activity have impacted the business.

Analysts are expecting the company's revenue to fall 71.1% to $826.4 million in line with its pullback in home-buying, but see its adjusted loss per share narrowing from $0.63 to $0.18.

Expect the stock to swing on the news as Opendoor shares have long been volatile, and there is a wide range of outcomes in front of the company.

Should you invest $1,000 in Opendoor Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in Opendoor Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now... and Opendoor Technologies wasn't one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 5, 2024

Jeremy Bowman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Opendoor Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.