Why O-I Glass Stock Was Falling Today

Key Points

O-I missed estimates on the top and bottom lines.

Operational and competitive challenges in Europe impacted results.

The company cut its EBITDA guidance for this year and 2027.

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Shares of O-I Glass (NYSE: OI), a leading maker of glass bottles and containers, were moving lower today after the company came up short in its second-quarter earnings report.

As of 1:41 p.m. ET, the stock was down 17.4% on the news.

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What happened with O-I Glass

Overall revenue was down 2% to $1.67 billion, just shy of expectations at $1.69 billion.

Bottom-line results were even more disappointing as adjusted earnings per share fell from $0.53 to $0.09, well below the consensus at $0.26 per share. Management cited operational challenges in Europe, including competitive pricing pressure, elevated energy costs, and a temporary disruption in operations due to restructuring. Operating profit in Europe was just $6 million, while operating profit in the Americas increased 22% to $165 million, with a 17.4% operating margin.

Management credited its Fit to Win cost-savings program for delivering strong results in the Americas. The company also took a $873 million goodwill impairment charge in Europe due to a decline in its stock price, weaker results, and a lower outlook in Europe.

What's next for O-I Glass

Looking ahead to the rest of the year, O-I cut its guidance. The company now sees adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $1 billion-$1.1 billion for the year, down from an earlier target of $1.125 billion-$1.225 billion, due to the challenges in Europe.

It also lowered its adjusted EBITDA target for 2027 as it now sees $1.2 billion-$1.3 billion in adjusted EBITDA, compared to an earlier forecast of $1.45 billion.

Given that, it's not surprising to see the stock down double digits today.

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Jeremy Bowman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.