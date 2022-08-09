Why Nvidia Stock Was Down on Tuesday

What happened

Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were trading down 5.5% as of 12:22 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Several analysts cut their price targets on the stock. This follows Nvidia's disclosure on Monday that revenue for the fiscal second quarter would come in below expectations.

Year to date, Nvidia stock is down 42% over concerns that slowing demand for graphics chips used by gamers in their PC gaming rigs would pressure Nvidia's top line. That has now come to fruition. Will the situation get worse before it gets better?

So what

One analyst downgraded the stock from buy to hold, but most analysts maintained their previous ratings on the stock. Out of 48 Wall Street analysts who cover Nvidia, 81% rate the stock a buy.

Nvidia's soaring growth in the gaming segment over the last few years was partly due to the industrywide chip shortage, which drove up average selling prices. Nvidia reported decelerating growth in gaming in the previous quarter, and analysts began sounding the alarm bells that lower selling prices for graphics processing units (GPUs), which are also used by cryptocurrency miners, could harm sales.

Investors who have been following the decline in GPU prices over the last few months shouldn't be surprised. It seems the market was already expecting Nvidia to report weak sales, as the stock is still up about 6% over the last month, although the news on Monday gave back some of the stock's recent gains.

Now what

Investors should prepare for a couple of weak quarters from Nvidia's gaming business, which makes up nearly half of its total revenue.

Management expects to report revenue of $6.7 billion for the fiscal Q2. This is down from its previous guidance of approximately $8.1 billion. The new guidance represents a decline of 19% over the previous quarter and an increase of 2% over the year-ago quarter.

On the bright side, management said it would continue repurchasing shares. Nvidia executives expect the company to generate plenty of cash flow and deliver future growth.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Nvidia wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 27, 2022

John Ballard has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.