Why Nvidia Stock Slipped Early Today

What happened

Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), the semiconductors giant, slipped somewhat again in early trading on the Nasdaq today. The stock is down 2.3% as of 10:55 a.m. ET.

Investors, it seems, may be getting a case of the nerves as Nvidia's fourth-quarter earnings report approaches and new disruptions are reported in the semiconductors supply chain.

So what

As The Wall Street Journal reported this morning, a possible "contamination" of flash memory chips, produced at two fabrication plants in Japan operated by Kioxia Holdings in partnership with Western Digital, has forced a halt in production there. Details on the problem are scarce at present, but the report noted that the stoppage could cut Western Digital's chip production by as much as 13% in Q1 2022.

The Journal noted that this supply crimp will add to concerns from late last year, when Samsung and Micron had their own production interrupted at plants in China because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Now what

What does any of this have to do with Nvidia, though? Honestly ... probably not much. I suppose that production of devices that require both memory chips and Nvidia chips to operate could hit a bump, and that this could decrease demand for Nvidia chips until memory supplies are restored. But in the context of a global semiconductor shortage where Nvidia's biggest problem is keeping up with demand, a short-term reduction in demand in one segment of the market probably wouldn't even make a dent in Nvidia's business.

That being said, the repeated reports of supply interruptions do create the potential for a problem, and with Nvidia's Q4 earnings report on the near horizon (earnings are due out Feb. 16), investors may be taking today's Western Digital news as an excuse to lock in some profits from Nvidia's more than 70% run-up in price over the past year.

Expectations for next week's earnings are high, after all. Analysts want to see Nvidia's sales grow 48% and its profits rise 58%. Rather than risk Nvidia "missing" those targets, some investors may simply be stepping to the sidelines today, planning to return to the stock after the danger of a miss has passed.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Nvidia wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 20, 2022

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.