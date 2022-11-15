Why Nvidia Stock Is Climbing Higher Today

What happened

Investors gave Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) share price a boost today after they found out that Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway bought shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter.

Berkshire's purchase of the stock gave semiconductor stocks a lift this morning, including Nvidia's, in part because it is Buffett's first purchase of a semiconductor stock. Nvidia's share price was up by 2.1% as of 10:51 a.m. ET.

So what

Berkshire noted in a recent Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing that it bought more than $4 billion worth of Taiwan Semiconductor -- about 60 million shares -- in the third quarter.

Any move Buffett makes is always closely followed by investors and considering that he usually stays away from the technology sector, except for his notable investment in Apple, semiconductor investors paid special attention to the news today.

And while his company didn't disclose any investments in Nvidia, the fact that Berkshire is bullish on the semiconductor industry was enough to send Nvidia's share price higher this morning.

Adding to the positive sentiment today was the fact that the Producer Price Index rose 0.2% in October, below economists' estimate of 0.4%. Investors are optimistic that this is yet another indication that inflation may be slowing.

Investors are hoping that signs of slowing inflation could end up encouraging the Federal Reserve to slow its pace and intensity of interest rate increases.

Now what

Nvidia will report its third-quarter results tomorrow, which will give investors a clearer picture of how the company is doing right now.

Nvidia's second-quarter (ended July 31) results underwhelmed investors as sales growth slowed. Analysts' consensus non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings estimate for Nvidia's third quarter is $0.69 per share, which would be down from earnings of $1.17 in the year-ago quarter.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Nvidia wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 7, 2022

Chris Neiger has positions in Apple. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2023 $200 calls on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), long March 2023 $120 calls on Apple, short January 2023 $200 puts on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), short January 2023 $265 calls on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), and short March 2023 $130 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.