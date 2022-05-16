Why Nvidia Stock Dropped on Monday

What happened

The stock market began giving back some of Friday's gains on Monday, and in late-morning trading, 11:10 a.m. ET, the tech-heavy Nasdaq is down 1.1%, with semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) losing twice that -- 2.2%.

So what

Is there a reason Nvidia is going down so much more than the rest of the tech market? Yes and no.

Investors in general seem upset by the continuing drumbeat of bad economic news -- rising inflation, rising interest rates, slowing growth in China, and a supply chain crisis that just doesn't seem to want to end. Of particular interest to Nvidia investors, though, may be a story out of Nikkei Asia this morning, which cites China's largest chipmaker, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Co. (SMIC), warning of a huge drop in demand for personal computers and smartphones.

Demand destruction in the Russian and Ukrainian markets, as well as COVID lockdowns in China itself, will make demand for "at least 200 million units of smartphones ... disappear suddenly this year," according to SMIC CEO Zhao Haijun. At the same time, the CEO said he's seeing customers of SMIC holding on to "more than five months' [worth of semiconductor chip] inventory" -- at the same time that SMIC itself is running its factories full speed to manufacture more chips.

Now what

What does all this mean for investors? First and foremost, it's important to note that this appears to be largely a China story. SMIC is describing the situation for SMIC itself, and for its customers that are largely Chinese companies selling within China itself and in Russia and Ukraine as well. But if what's happening in China turns out to be a harbinger for what will happen worldwide, then the semiconductor industry could be in a bit of a pickle.

Let's recap: Demand declining, production at 100%, and inventories high -- that sounds to me like a recipe for a glut of semiconductor chips as this cyclical industry finally turns south. Maybe this will happen only in China, but maybe it won't be contained there. And in that case, Nvidia investors should probably start preparing themselves to see average sales prices decline -- and revenues and profits with them.

Caveat investor.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Nvidia wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 7, 2022

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.