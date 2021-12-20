Why Nvidia Stock Dropped Again Today

What happened

Semiconductor star Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is tumbling along with the rest of the market this afternoon, down 2% as of 11:45 a.m. ET.

Besides the general effect of coronavirus news, there is also a report that Nvidia could face increased competition from Intel for the most-talented employees in the industry.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Taiwan's DigiTimes tech newspaper today confirmed reports by Bloomberg last week that Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is hiring more semiconductor engineers in order to design more of its chips in-house. Right now, according to DigiTimes, this is more of a threat to companies like Qualcomm, Broadcom, and Skyworks Solutions, rather than Nvidia per se. It does, however, play into a broader trend of Apple bringing the design of ever more kinds of chips in-house. In the long term, that could be bad for Nvidia if it shrinks the market for graphics chips in general.

And now comes a new threat. As TechRadar reported this morning, Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) is moving to fight back against Nvidia's growing dominance of the chip sector, setting aside $2.4 billion in cash and stock grants with which to raise employee salaries in 2022. Across Intel's 110,000-person payroll, that works out to an average of $21,000 per person in pay boosts, TechRadar said. But the money will be targeted toward Intel's best-performing employees, in an effort, as Intel said, to "win the fierce battle for talent in today's competitive market, while strengthening our execution."

Now what

Nvidia investors seem a little spooked by Intel's move. But according to TechRadar, the bulk of the pay raises being contemplated will come in the form of stock grants. And with Intel stock up only 9% over the past year, and Nvidia stock up more than 108% -- despite recent weakness -- I suspect rational high-tech workers looking for the best chance of profiting from stock options will still gravitate to Nvidia, and shy away from Intel.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Nvidia wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 16, 2021

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Apple, Intel, Nvidia, and Qualcomm. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom Ltd and Skyworks Solutions and recommends the following options: long January 2023 $57.50 calls on Intel, long March 2023 $120 calls on Apple, short January 2023 $57.50 puts on Intel, and short March 2023 $130 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.