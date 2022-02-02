Why Nvidia Stock Advanced on Wednesday

What happened

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) delivered a "beat and raise" quarter last night, and this morning AMD stock is up more than 7% in early trading -- but AMD isn't the only stock benefiting from the news.

As of 10:20 a.m. ET, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) -- AMD's archrival in graphics chips -- is rushing ahead 3%.

So what

AMD "beat earnings" with a stick last night, reporting $0.92 per share in profit where Wall Street had forecast only $0.76 and delivering $4.8 billion in revenue where the forecast was for only $4.5 billion.

On top of that, AMD said its revenues this year should be as high as $21.5 billion, reports TheFly.com, versus consensus estimates of only $19.3 billion -- so it'll be an even better year for semiconductor sales than analysts had anticipated, with revenues rising 31% year over year. Fiscal Q1 2022 alone could see AMD deliver sales of "approximately $5.0 billion, plus or minus $100 million," AMD predicted, "an increase of approximately 45 percent year-over-year."

Now what

AMD said "all [of its] businesses" will produce higher sales this year, with servers and client processors being particularly strong businesses in Q1. This broadly positive business environment for semiconductors can be expected to benefit not just AMD, though, but all chip companies -- Nvidia included.

All that being said, it's worth pointing out that heading into last night's report, analysts were forecasting that AMD would grow revenues 29% this year, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, so the company's prediction of 31% revenue growth is a very positive surprise. In contrast, these same analysts are already expecting Nvidia to grow its revenues by 60% in 2022.

It's going to be a whole lot harder for Nvidia to exceed that big number this year than it was for AMD to beat its smaller revenue growth target. With a P/E ratio of 70, there's also a lot more risk in Nvidia stock if it should fail to measure up to expectations.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Nvidia wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 10, 2022

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Advanced Micro Devices and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.