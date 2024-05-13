Why Nio Stock Is Climbing Today

Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were moving higher on Monday as investors revisited former meme stocks that enjoyed social media-powered surges earlier in this decade. But the company had recent good news of its own to report.

As of 2:25 p.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares were up about 6.7% from Friday's closing price.

A "meme stock" surge follows strong deliveries

A slew of former meme stocks -- led by GameStop -- were trading sharply higher on Monday after "Roaring Kitty," a social media personality who inspired major short squeezes in 2021, posted for the first time in roughly three years.

Nio was one of many stocks that experienced run-ups during that period. The stock has been on a renewed ascent in recent weeks, up more than 50% from its mid-April low, on stronger-than-expected deliveries and a new incentive program announced late last month by the Chinese government.

Through April, Nio's deliveries were up 21% year over year. China's new incentive program, which will last until the end of 2024, offers buyers of electric and hybrid vehicles a subsidy of roughly $1,000. That could give Nio's sales an extra boost.

Nio's lower-cost brand launches later this week

Nio also confirmed last week that its long-awaited lower-priced brand, Onvo, will launch on May 15. The first Onvo model, the L60, will be a "family centric" crossover designed to compete with Tesla's Model Y, with a starting price of around $34,600, Nio said.

Nio sells some of its upscale EV models in Europe, but it isn't yet clear whether the L60 or other Onvos will be offered outside of China.

Nio has yet to announce a date for its first-quarter earnings report, but it's expected to happen in late May or early June.

Should you invest $1,000 in Nio right now?

Before you buy stock in Nio, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nio wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $550,688!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 13, 2024

John Rosevear has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nio and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.