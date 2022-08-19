Why Moderna Was Sinking This Week

What happened

Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), one of the leading coronavirus vaccine developers, wasn't a leader on the stock market this week. The biotech's shares had lost nearly 15% of their value week to date as of mid-afternoon Friday, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. Investors were most concerned about a media report presaging some discouraging news for the company.

So what

On Thursday, The Wall Street Journal published an article stating that the government is planning to end its financial support for coronavirus vaccines and COVID-19 treatments. Although the coronavirus is still very much with us, cases in many jurisdictions -- such as the U.S. -- have been dropping, at times precipitously.

The Biden administration's goal is to shift the costs of jabs and drugs to the healthcare industry and/or the end user, according to the report. The Journal wrote that an unnamed Health and Human Services (HHS) spokesperson stated that this adjustment would take months. HHS is aiming to conduct a planning session on Aug. 30 with representatives from healthcare companies, pharmacies, and state health departments to brainstorm how such a transition might work, the WSJ reports.

Investors don't like uncertainty, and in the wake of the article, it's unclear how coronavirus stocks like Moderna will be affected. For its part, the company has not yet commented on the report.

Now what

No Moderna stockholder should consider selling only on the basis of this (potential) development. First, while the U.S. is massive, it's not the only jurisdiction where the company's durably popular shot, Spikevax, has been either approved or authorized. Second, cases are down, true, but there are still many people falling ill with the coronavirus and we're still not out of the woods yet. Finally, we won't be able to gauge any potential impact on the biotech until plans for the transition start to take shape.

10 stocks we like better than Moderna Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Moderna Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 17, 2022

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Moderna Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.