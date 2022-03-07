Why Moderna Stock Was Sick on Monday

What happened

Already contending with notable drops in COVID cases and fatalities, Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) -- a stock closely associated with the pandemic -- suffered a fresh decline on Monday. Bearishness on the company was exacerbated by an analyst's price-target cut that morning, and the shares fell by more than 7% on the day.

So what

The analyst in question was Deutsche Bank's Emmanuel Papadakis, who shaved $20 off his existing price target on Moderna stock for a new level of $155. He is maintaining his hold recommendation on the shares.

Referring to the company's fourth-quarter results, published in late February, Papadakis described Moderna's performance as "relatively solid." He also views the stock as having "good fundamental valuation support" at the current price.

Now what

While Papadakis didn't seem overly impressed by Moderna's quarter, the company did post a pair of convincing beats. Its per-share net profit was $11.29, which was significantly better than the average analyst estimate of $9.90. Revenue of $7.2 billion also topped expectations. Collectively, those prognosticators were modeling a top-line tally of just under $6.8 billion.

Moderna also announced a major shareholder-pleasing move by unveiling a new share-repurchase program. This initiative will see the biotech buy back up to $3 billion worth of its stock, three times the amount of the company's previous initiative, which had been fully utilized by the end of January.

The company's most recent news has generally been positive, and its coronavirus vaccine remains a go-to jab in many jurisdictions (including the U.S.). All in all, the stock has generally been on a tear through the pandemic. But now that COVID is (hopefully) fading somewhat, investors might be concerned that it's a bit of a one-trick pony, although it does have numerous, promising pipeline treatments in development.

10 stocks we like better than Moderna Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Moderna Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2022

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Moderna Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.