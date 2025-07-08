Why McKesson (MCK) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

McKesson (MCK) closed the most recent trading day at $724.11, moving -1.53% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.07%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.37%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.03%.

Shares of the prescription drug distributor have appreciated by 3.83% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Medical sector's loss of 1.3%, and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 3.94%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of McKesson in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on August 6, 2025. On that day, McKesson is projected to report earnings of $8.25 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 4.7%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $96.08 billion, indicating a 21.18% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

MCK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $37.25 per share and revenue of $405.91 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +12.71% and +13.05%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for McKesson. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.16% upward. McKesson is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

From a valuation perspective, McKesson is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.74. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 18.21.

We can also see that MCK currently has a PEG ratio of 1.47. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Medical - Dental Supplies industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.67 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Medical - Dental Supplies industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 29, which puts it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

