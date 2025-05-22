Why the Market Dipped But Signet (SIG) Gained Today

The latest trading session saw Signet (SIG) ending at $64.22, denoting a +1.94% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%.

The the stock of jewelry company has risen by 11.37% in the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 12.79% and the S&P 500's gain of 13.42%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Signet in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on June 3, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.02, indicating an 8.11% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.52 billion, up 0.38% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $8.65 per share and a revenue of $6.69 billion, demonstrating changes of -3.24% and -0.15%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Signet. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.57% decrease. As of now, Signet holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Signet is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.28. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 17.05.

It's also important to note that SIG currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.5. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Retail - Jewelry industry held an average PEG ratio of 4.31.

The Retail - Jewelry industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 34, this industry ranks in the top 14% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

