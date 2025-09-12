Why the Market Dipped But RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT) Gained Today

In the latest trading session, RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT) closed at $27.26, marking a +1.34% move from the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.05%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.59%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.45%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 8.86% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's gain of 3.12% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.44%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of RCM Technologies, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.45, up 2.27% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $68.26 million, reflecting a 13.07% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

RCMT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.38 per share and revenue of $313.91 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +17.24% and +12.76%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for RCM Technologies, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. As of now, RCM Technologies, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, RCM Technologies, Inc. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 11.3. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 16.97 of its industry.

The Staffing Firms industry is part of the Business Services sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 204, positioning it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.