Why the Market Dipped But Progressive (PGR) Gained Today

In the latest market close, Progressive (PGR) reached $274.62, with a +0.49% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.33%.

Heading into today, shares of the insurer had gained 1.36% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 3.33% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.48% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Progressive in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $4.35, signifying a 16.62% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $20.52 billion, indicating a 20.07% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $15.19 per share and a revenue of $87.44 billion, demonstrating changes of +8.11% and +16.42%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Progressive. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 5.33% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Progressive presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Progressive's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 17.99. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.88, which means Progressive is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that PGR currently has a PEG ratio of 1.65. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.67 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 35, placing it within the top 14% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.