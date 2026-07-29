Why the Market Dipped But Petrobras (PBR) Gained Today

In the latest close session, Petrobras (PBR) was up +2.88% at $18.59. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.52% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.19%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.74%.

Shares of the oil and gas company have appreciated by 11.82% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 4.07%, and the S&P 500's gain of 1.92%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Petrobras in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on August 6, 2026. In that report, analysts expect Petrobras to post earnings of $1.35 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 110.94%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $33.44 billion, showing a 58.94% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $4.28 per share and a revenue of $116.34 billion, demonstrating changes of +52.86% and +30.44%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Petrobras. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 9.33% downward. Petrobras is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

With respect to valuation, Petrobras is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.23. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.54, which means Petrobras is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, PBR's PEG ratio is currently 0.8. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.62.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 226, placing it within the bottom 9% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.