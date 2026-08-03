Why MakeMyTrip Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

Key Points

MakeMyTrip's fiscal Q1 sales came in lower than anticipated, but earnings beat Wall Street's target.

Valuations for travel industry stocks are rising today thanks to news of a potential deal to end the Iran war.

10 stocks we like better than MakeMyTrip ›

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ: MMYT) stock is quickly gaining ground following its latest earnings report. The India-based travel company's share price was up 9.3% as of noon ET on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 was up 1.2%, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 1.8%. Earlier in the session, the stock had been up as much as 14.1%.

Before the market opened this morning, MakeMyTrip published results for the first quarter of its 2027 fiscal year -- which ended June 30. While the company posted sales that missed expectations, its earnings topped Wall Street's forecast. The stock is also getting a boost from another significant bullish catalyst.

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MakeMyTrip rises after earnings beat

MakeMyTrip recorded non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share of $0.53 on sales of $285.5 million in fiscal Q1. For comparison, the average Wall Street analyst estimate had modeled adjusted earnings of $0.43 on sales of roughly $292.2 million. Sales were still up roughly 6% year over year, and gross bookings increased nearly 20% compared to the prior-year period to reach approximately $2.85 billion. Along with the earnings beat on softer-than-expected revenue and solid bookings momentum, there's another big catalyst lifting the stock today.

Travel stocks are rallying on Iran war news

Travel industry stocks are generally seeing strong bullish momentum today on hopes that the Iran war could be de-escalating. Over the weekend, President Donald Trump said that the basics of a deal that could reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end the conflict had been reached. He also said that negotiations with Iran would resume today. An end to the war could help reduce energy prices and ease travel concerns, which would be a positive development for MakeMyTrip and other players in the industry.

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Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends MakeMyTrip. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.