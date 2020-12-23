Why Luminar Stock Tanked Today

What happened

Shares of Luminar (NASDAQ: LAZR) tanked as much as 12% today after getting a lukewarm initiation from Wall Street. Baird kicked off coverage on Luminar with a neutral rating and $30 price target. The stock has recovered some of those losses and was down just 5% as of 12:55 p.m. EST.

Analyst Tristan Gerra believes that the lidar technology specialist faces execution risks ahead, which makes it a somewhat speculative play on the lidar market. Lidar sensors are a core component of many autonomous vehicle projects that are currently in development. A Reuters report earlier this week that Apple is moving forward with its electric vehicle project and planning to tap third-party lidar suppliers caused shares of lidar companies including Luminar and rival Velodyne to surge.

Baird suggests that Luminar will have a stronger position in the market as the auto industry makes progress on autonomy, particularly once the technology reaches Level 3 or Level 4. Lidar will be necessary to achieve Level 5 autonomy, in Gerra's view.

Considerable uncertainty remains regarding the development of autonomous cars, which makes it difficult to accurately forecast Luminar's revenue. The company went public earlier this month after closing its merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), and provided investors with optimistic forecasts.

Revenue is expected to be approximately $15 million this year, and Luminar expects to grow sales to $837 million by 2025. Gerra is somewhat skeptical about that outlook due to "unproven manufacturing capabilities, performance in adverse weather conditions, timing of adoption, pricing, and potential vertical integration."

