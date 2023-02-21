Why JD.com Stock Plunged Today

What happened

Shares of JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) fell 11% on Tuesday as investors grew increasingly concerned that the Chinese e-commerce leader would soon embark on a potentially costly strategy to win back market share from its rivals.

So what

Now that the Chinese government has eased its COVID-related restrictions and reopened its economy, the country's online retail giants are reportedly gearing up for an intense battle for e-commerce supremacy, according to Bloomberg.

Investors are worried that intensifying competition will hurt JD.com's profits. The company is reportedly planning to implement a roughly $1.5 billion subsidy campaign to improve its prices and strengthen its standing as a low-cost e-commerce platform. Although the purported subsidies would likely boost JD.com's sales, they could also dent its profit margins.

The news stoked fears of a pending price war between JD.com and its rivals Alibaba and Pinduoduo. It also sparked concerns that JD.com's heavy investments in its massive fulfillment network might not be producing the desired effect of winning business from low-priced retailers.

Now what

JD.com is stuck between a rock and a hard place. If it lowers prices, its profitability will likely suffer, at least in the near term. But if it doesn't, it risks ceding ground to more aggressive competitors.

Investors don't seem to like either of those two options. They also don't like when a company's margins contract. And even the hint of a price war can send them running for the exits. Many of JD.com's shareholders decided to do just that and sell their shares today.

10 stocks we like better than JD.com

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and JD.com wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 8, 2023

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JD.com. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.