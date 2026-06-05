Why Is IonQ (IONQ) Up 37.7% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for IonQ, Inc. (IONQ). Shares have added about 37.7% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is IonQ due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

IONQ Q1 Earnings Miss & Revenue Beat

IonQ posted an adjusted loss of 34 cents per share compared with the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 26 cents. It delivered a negative earnings surprise of 44.8% for the quarter.

Revenue Momentum

Revenues totaled $64.7 million, up 755% year over year. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 30.2%.

IONQ’s first-quarter revenue strength was supported by an expanding commercial footprint. Management said approximately 60% of revenues came from commercial customers, while international customers accounted for 35%.

The quarter also highlighted IonQ’s push beyond standalone computing. More than one-third of the top-line figure was generated from multi-product sales, reflecting traction across its platform that spans computing, networking, sensing and security.

Margin

Gross profit was $15.41 million for the first quarter of 2026, up 374.2% from $3.25 million a year ago. Gross margin contracted 1,913 bps to 23.8%, caused by a 1,041.4% surge in the cost of revenues.

Sales and marketing expense rose 241.9% year over year to $29.4 million. General and administrative expense increased 272.2% to $88.6 million, while research and development costs climbed 214.7% to $125.7 million.

IONQ reported an operating loss of $271.51 million, wider than the year-ago quarter’s $75.68 million loss.

Profitability Picture Remains Investment-Heavy

Despite the top-line beat, profitability metrics reflected continued investment levels. IonQ reported an adjusted EBITDA loss of $96.8 million for the first quarter. Management noted that adjusted EBITDA included costs associated with its commercial relationship with SkyWater, while the transaction remains pending. Excluding the SkyWater spend, the adjusted EBITDA loss would have been $85.0 million.

Financial Details

IonQ ended the first quarter with substantial financial flexibility. Cash, cash equivalents, and investments totaled $3.1 billion as of March 31, 2026, providing ample capacity to support manufacturing expansion, deployments, and continued R&D and go-to-market investment tied to its quantum platform strategy.

Cumulative net cash used in operating activities reached $151 million in the first quarter compared with $33 million in the year-ago period.

IONQ Raises 2026 Revenue View

IONQ raised its full-year 2026 revenue outlook to a range of $260-$270 million (from $225-$245 million). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is currently pegged at $236.9 million.

IonQ reaffirmed its full-year adjusted EBITDA loss guidance of ($330) million to ($310 million).

The company also provided a second-quarter 2026 revenue view of $65 million to $68 million as it heads into the next phase of platform execution and go-to-market scaling. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is currently pegged at $55.2 million.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, fresh estimates have trended downward during the past month.

The consensus estimate has shifted -19.39% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, IonQ has a poor Growth Score of F, however its Momentum Score is doing a lot better with a B. However, the stock has a grade of F on the value side, putting it in the fifth quintile for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of F. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. It's no surprise IonQ has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). We expect a below average return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

IonQ is part of the Zacks Computer - Integrated Systems industry. Over the past month, IBM (IBM), a stock from the same industry, has gained 30.5%. The company reported its results for the quarter ended March 2026 more than a month ago.

IBM reported revenues of $15.92 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +9.5%. EPS of $1.91 for the same period compares with $1.60 a year ago.

For the current quarter, IBM is expected to post earnings of $2.95 per share, indicating a change of +5.4% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate remained unchanged over the last 30 days.

IBM has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) based on the overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions. Additionally, the stock has a VGM Score of D.

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IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.