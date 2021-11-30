Why ImmunoGen Stock Soared Today

What happened

Shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ: IMGN) surged 30% on Tuesday after the biotech announced promising clinical trial results for its experimental ovarian cancer therapy, mirvetuximab.

So what

The trial was designed to assess the safety and efficacy of mirvetuximab in patients with a form of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer who were already treated with Avastin (bevacizumab), a leading therapy developed by Roche-owned Genentech.

"Despite advances in the platinum-sensitive setting, most patients with ovarian cancer eventually develop platinum-resistant disease, for which there are limited treatment options, especially for those patients who have previously received bevacizumab," co-principal investigator Robert Coleman said in a press release.

Image source: Getty Images.

Data from the study showed that mirvetuximab achieved its primary and secondary endpoints with a confirmed objective response rate (ORR) of 32.4% and a median duration of response (DOR) of 5.9 months.

Importantly, mirvetuximab was also well tolerated. Adverse events experienced by patients, such as nausea and blurred vision, were consistent with the drug's known safety profile.

"These data have the potential to be transformative for ovarian cancer patients and their physicians," co-principal investigator Ursula Matulonis said. "In the platinum-resistant setting and particularly in later-line treated patients, response rates with available therapy are in the single digits with significant toxicities.

Now what

ImmunoGen CEO Mark Enyedy said the company is working to submit a biologics license application for mirvetuximab to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for accelerated approval in the first quarter of next year.

If approved, Matulonis believes mirvetuximab could become a "critical therapeutic option" for patients with the far too often deadly disease.

10 stocks we like better than ImmunoGen

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and ImmunoGen wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 10, 2021

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.