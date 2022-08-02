Markets
Why I Own Cleveland-Cliffs Stock

Connor Allen The Motley Fool
Tyler Crowe The Motley Fool
Tyler Crowe joins the channel to discuss why he owns Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE: CLF). Check out this video to find out why he thinks CLF could have lots of success in the future!

*Stock prices used were the midday prices of July 29, 2022. The video was published on August 1, 2022.

Connor Allen has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Tyler Crowe has positions in Cleveland-Cliffs. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

