Why Gerdau (GGB) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now

All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and, of course, dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

Headquartered in Sao Paulo Sp, Gerdau (GGB) is a Basic Materials stock that has seen a price change of 13.01% so far this year. The steel producer is currently shelling out a dividend of $0.03 per share, with a dividend yield of 2.76%. This compares to the Steel - Producers industry's yield of 0.61% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.43%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $0.12 is up 17.6% from last year. Over the last 5 years, Gerdau has increased its dividend 3 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 17.92%. Looking ahead, future dividend growth will be dependent on earnings growth and payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Gerdau's current payout ratio is 17%, meaning it paid out 17% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

GGB is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 is $0.55 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 89.66%.

From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. But, not every company offers a quarterly payout.

Big, established firms that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options, but it's fairly uncommon to see high-growth businesses or tech start-ups offer their stockholders a dividend. Income investors have to be mindful of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, GGB is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

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Gerdau S.A. (GGB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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