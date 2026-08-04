Why Gartner Inc. Stock Is Soaring Today

Key Points

Gartner reported Q2 2026 financial results this morning.

Shares of Gartner are trading at a discount to their historical valuation.

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After trading flat yesterday, Gartner Inc. (NYSE: IT) stock is making a notable move higher today. The business intelligence specialist announced second-quarter 2026 financial results before the market opened this morning, and investors are clearly impressed with what Gartner reported.

As of 11:13 a.m. ET, shares of Gartner are up 15.9%.

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A drop in revenue isn't dissuading investors from clicking the buy button

Exceeding the expectations of analysts that it would report $1.65 billion on the top line, Gartner posted $1.68 billion in revenue for Q2 2026, a 0.6% year-over-yer decrease.

At the bottom of the income statement, the company reported even more surprising results. Gartner booked adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $4.37, significantly better than the $3.73 that analysts had anticipated.

In addition to the Q2 2026 results, Gartner provided an update to 2026 guidance. Whereas it had originally forecast 2026 adjusted EPS of $13.25, it now forecasts $14. Plus, it raised 2026 free cash flow guidance to $1.19 billion from $1.16 billion.

Is it too late to buy Gartner stock?

Despite the major move in Gartner's stock, investors who have the tech stock on their radars have a great opportunity to buy now. The tech stock is currently sitting in the bargain bin. Currently, shares of Gartner are trading at 8.4 times operating cash flow, a deep discount to their five-year average cash flow multiple of 19.6.

Should you buy stock in Gartner right now?

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Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Gartner. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.