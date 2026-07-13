Why FuboTV Stock Rallied Today

Key Points

A former Disney exec should help to accelerate FuboTV's growth.

Sports and advertising are the keys to the company's profitability goals.

10 stocks we like better than FuboTV ›

Shares of FuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) climbed on Monday after the live TV streaming provider announced a leadership change late last week.

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An experienced chief executive will lead Fubo's next stage of growth

Fubo said on Thursday that Alisa Bowen would take the helm as CEO on July 10. Bowen replaces David Gandler, who oversaw the company's expansion since co-founding Fubo 11 years ago.

Bowen is a respected industry veteran. She comes with a decade of leadership experience at Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS), most recently as the president of the entertainment giant's popular Disney+ streaming service.

Bowen is also credited with spearheading the growth of Hulu and ESPN+, where she demonstrated the ability to spur subscriber and profit gains.

Disney's backing should help

Following FuboTV's combination with Disney's Hulu + Live TV business in early 2025, Disney owns roughly 70% of Fubo.

Installing a prominent former Disney executive as its new CEO should help to solidify that relationship. Investors are hopeful that the highly regarded Bowen will be able to shrewdly navigate shifting industry trends and position Fubo to achieve sustained profitability.

"Fubo has reached a pivotal moment in its strategic evolution, with a compelling Pay TV platform, strong content portfolio, and unique integration in the Disney ecosystem," Fubo board chair Andy Bird said.

Bowen intends to focus on Fubo's sports and news offerings as she seeks to strengthen the company's relationships with advertisers.

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Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.