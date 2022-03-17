Why Ford Stock Could Drive Higher From Current Levels

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

2022 has been an interesting year already for Ford (NYSE:F) stock. Shares rose more than 21% during the first two weeks of January before a sudden crash soon followed. And now in mid-March, F stock has completely flipped and is down nearly 22% year-to-date (YTD).

Furthermore, Ford recently announced a strategic transformation and business decision to form separate units for its ICE models named Ford Blue and for its Model e electric vehicle (EV) models. The rationale is to scale EV production, strengthen business operations and unlock value. With that in mind, the concept of value should make investors happy. Higher value is synonymous with higher valuation and stock price.

Of course, both Ford and the entire automotive industry are facing a plethora of risks at the moment. And all of them appear to be hurting a potential rebound in the industry due to a variety of factors. In turn, this could prove to be material for both current business plans and in the future.

Overall, there are several factors that could affect the performance of F stock. But why not start though with positive things to consider first?

The Good for F Stock

At the moment, F stock boasts a trailing price-earnings ratio (P/E) of around 4.01. And shares of Ford also have a forward dividend & dividend yield of 40 cents and 2.5%, respectively.

Additionally, analysts expect Ford’s earnings per share (EPS) to grow at a rate of 27.1% over the next 3-5 years. Furthermore, the PE-to-growth (PEG) ratio is only 0.31. This is dirt cheap for a company that is and will continue to be a leader in the global automotive industry.

Unlike most EV stocks that have losses and still trade at irrational valuations like Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN), Ford is both profitable and an icon as a company with a bright future despite the latest headwinds. In fact, many Wall Street analysts clearly think F stock will bounce back over the next 12 months. The one-year target estimate of $22 per share implies 35% upside potential from the current stock price of $16.26

Of course, there is a chance F stock could move lower due to the aforementioned risk factors. From a long-term perspective, though, I only see a great investment opportunity in Ford at this moment.

The Bad and The Ugly

The main factor hurting Ford right now is the Russian invasion of Ukraine. This caused many companies to stop their business activities in Russia and has sent commodities like nickel skyrocketing. In fact, the LME (London Metal Exchange) had to suspend trading of nickel market as the price went parabolic due to Western sanctions that raised concerns over the metal supply.

Why is this important? Nickel is essential to produce EV batteries, and Russia produces around 6% of the global demand. Thus, the sanctions against Russia can lead to a continuous deficit in the quantities of nickel used to produce batteries and equip EVs.

With that in mind, Ford has already set great expectations with its Mach-E model. Therefore, the chances of running out of stock and not being able to meet high demand are very high. And that is not a good thing for this automotive company.

Additionally, Russia is also an important exporter of aluminum and of natural gas and oil. There are also deeper chip-supply constraints, and problems in the logistics chain as the disruption of business activities in Russia means that the capital employed must be transferred elsewhere now.

On top of these problems, Ford had a mixed fourth-quarter earnings report with misses on both EPS and revenue. Adjust EPS of 26 cents was below the expectation of 45 cents for the period, and revenue of $35.3 billion was slightly below the expected $35.5 billion.

That said, the business decision to create separate units for electric cars and internal combustion engines vehicles is smart and effective. Management expects it will scale and drive operating improvements, while synergies will be present by sharing relevant technology.

Moreover, this transformation should address the high debt level Ford has as the net debt to equity ratio of 207.9% is considered too high, and debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

How Rivian Affects Ford

Back in January, Ford reported an update on certain special items for fiscal year 2021 results, and among these items was “A fourth-quarter gain of $8.2 billion on Ford’s equity investment in Rivian”. This gain was included in reported GAAP net income and EPS but excluded from its non-GAAP adjusted EPS.

Furthermore, Ford stated that going forward, “mark-to-market revaluations to account for changes in Rivian’s stock price could result in related gains or losses each quarter reported as special items.”

Since this announcement, shares of Rivian have crashed more than 50%. So clearly, Ford will likely post a huge loss related to this equity investment.

Nonetheless, the bottom line on F stock is this: Ford is now facing numerous challenges, and risks that can harm its growth and profitability. Still, the valuation cannot be ignored, and thus, F stock is now a bargain with elevated risks.

On the date of publication, Stavros Georgiadis, CFA did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Stavros Georgiadis is a CFA charter holder, an Equity Research Analyst, and an Economist. He focuses on U.S. stocks and has his own stock market blog at thestockmarketontheinternet.com. He has written in the past various articles for other publications and can be reached on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

