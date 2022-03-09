Why Figs Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

What happened

The stock of Figs (NYSE: Figs) is posting explosive gains on Wednesday. The fashion-focused medical scrubs and apparel company's share price was up 23.2% as of 1:30 p.m. ET today.

In addition to rebound momentum for the broader market following a brutal sell-off at the start of the week, Figs' stock is benefiting from the company's better-than-expected fourth-quarter report. It published the results after the market closed on Tuesday, posting non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share of $0.09 on revenue of $128.7 million. Meanwhile, the average analyst estimate had called for adjusted per-share earnings of $0.03 on sales of roughly $128.1 million.

So what

Revenue surged 42.7% year over year in the fourth quarter, and business posted a gross margin of 69.9% in the period. The quarter's performance meant that the company closed out the full year with sales up 59.5%, reaching $419.6 million. Figs closed out last year with 1.9 million active customers on its e-commerce platform, up 46% year over year.

In addition to stronger-than-expected sales and earnings in the fourth quarter, the company also issued guidance that came in ahead of the market's expectations. Despite big gains for the share price, Figs' stock is still down roughly 42% from market close on the day of its initial public offering last June.

Now what

Figs guided for full-year sales to come in between $550 million and $560 million this year, significantly ahead of the average analyst estimate's previous call for sales of $547.64 million. Management also said that it expects its gross margin this year to come in above 70% and its adjusted EBITDA margin to be above 20%.

After the recent gains, Figs now has a market capitalization of roughly $2.9 billion and is valued at approximately 5.3 times this year's expected sales and 67 times expected earnings.

10 stocks we like better than Figs, Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Figs, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2022

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.