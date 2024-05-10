Why DoubleVerify Stock Fell Off a Cliff This Week

One of the tech stocks more deeply in the red over the past few trading days was advertising technology specialist DoubleVerify Holdings (NYSE: DV). That's because it missed the average analyst estimate for profitability, reduced its guidance, and was socked with several price target cuts from prognosticators.

Those factors were too great to overcome. According to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, DoubleVerify's share price plunged by almost 38% over the course of the trading week as a result.

Full-year revenue guidance was cut and missed estimates

DoubleVerify did manage to post 15% year-over-year revenue growth in its first quarter and beat the consensus prognosticator estimate for that line item. The dynamic on the bottom line wasn't great, however, with the company reporting a decline in net income and delivering a whiff on the average prognosticator forecast.

More uncomfortably for the ever-forward-looking stock market, DoubleVerify reduced its full-year revenue guidance. It's now expecting to earn $663 million to $675 million. At the midpoint of that range this would mean encouraging 17% year-over-year growth, but the collective analyst estimate is $696 million.

The company's guidance for its current (second) quarter is also comparatively weak, as the forecast for $152 million to $156 million doesn't quite reach the pundit consensus of $159 million.

Price target cuts and a severe downgrade

Not surprisingly, several analysts got more bearish on DoubleVerify's prospects. The most extreme reaction came from Bank of America Securities' Omar Dessouky, who double-downgraded his recommendation on the stock from buy to underperform (sell, in other words). He also drastically reduced his price target to $18 per share from his previous $45.

Should you invest $1,000 in DoubleVerify right now?

Before you buy stock in DoubleVerify, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and DoubleVerify wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $543,758!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 6, 2024

Bank of America is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bank of America and DoubleVerify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.