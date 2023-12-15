Why DocuSign Stock Soared Today

Shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) are up 13.7% as of 2:45 p.m. ET Friday afternoon after The Wall Street Journal reported the e-signature leader is exploring a potential sale.

Why DocuSign is exploring a sale

According to sources familiar with the situation, DocuSign is working with advisors to gauge interest in a potential sale of the company. The conversations remain in the early stages, and there are no guarantees a deal will be reached.

Any number of acquirers could be interested, though -- whether from the private equity space or publicly traded competitors like Adobe, which offers its own Acrobat Sign solution. Any deal would be substantial, given DocuSign's market cap at just over $13 billion as of this writing, potentially making it one of the largest leveraged buyouts in recent years.

DocuSign thrived during the pandemic as at-home work accelerated the transition to e-signature platforms. However, its shares have pulled back sharply from their late-2021 peak as top-line growth decelerated. Leading up to this news, DocuSign stock was roughly flat year to date in 2023.

What's next for DocuSign stock?

DocuSign has found solid financial footing in recent quarters. The company achieved better-than-expected 9% revenue growth in its latest quarter (announced last week), has steadily narrowed its losses in recent quarters, and remains on track to deliver its first-ever full-year profit this fiscal year.

That positive momentum could help DocuSign command a higher premium from prospective suitors. However, given the early stages of these reported talks, investors shouldn't hold their breath for a formal deal until the ink is dry.

