Why Docebo Stock Plummeted on Friday

On Friday, Docebo (NASDAQ: DCBO) took the wraps off its first quarterly earnings report of this year, and investors were none too pleased with it. This was despite double-digit -- or more -- increases in all-important subscription revenue, overall revenue, and profitability. The learning management platform operator's shares took a nearly 23% hit on the day as a result.

Double-digit gains in key fundamentals

For the quarter, Docebo's revenue was $51.4 million; this was 24% higher than the same period of 2023. Much of this comprised subscription revenue, which rose 23% to just under $49 million. Non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) adjusted net income zoomed even higher, doubling and then some to $7.3 million ($0.23 per share) from the year-ago profit of $3.2 million.

On average, prognosticators following Docebo stock were modeling slightly under $51.2 million on the top line, and $0.17 per share for adjusted net income.

Management said that Docebo's customer count now stands at 3,833 as of March 31. The tally at the same time last year was 3,506. The company pointed out that among its new clients is Ansys, an international company that specializes in engineering simulation software.

Investors were looking forward, not back

There was little to be concerned about in the trailing results. Rather, it was Docebo's guidance that brought the bears on Friday. For its current second quarter, the company expects to book $52.2 million to $52.4 million in revenue. That, however, is some distance below the average analyst estimate of $53.7 million.

As for full-year 2024, Docebo is forecasting revenue growth of 17% to 18.5%.

It did not provide net income guidance for either period.

Should you invest $1,000 in Docebo right now?

Before you buy stock in Docebo, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Docebo wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $543,758!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 6, 2024

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Docebo. The Motley Fool recommends Ansys. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.