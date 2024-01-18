Why Discover Financial Services Stock Dropped Today

Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) fell 10.8% on Thursday after the company announced mixed fourth-quarter 2023 results relative to Wall Street's expectations.

The source of Discover's profit miss

More specifically, Discover's fourth-quarter revenue (net of interest expense) grew 13% year over year to $4.196 billion, beating consensus estimates for $4.11 billion. On the bottom line, however, Discover's net income declined to $388 million, or $1.54 per share, down 59% from $3.74 per share in the same year-ago period and well below estimates for $2.51 per share.

Discover Interim CEO John Owen stated the company enjoyed "strong asset and deposit growth and a resilient net interest margin." And while total net charge-off rates -- that is, the rate of debts that the company believes are no longer collectable -- grew by 198 basis points to 4.11%, Owen noted that was near the low end of the company's expected range.

Indeed, Discover increased its provision for credit losses to $1.9 billion as of the end of 2023, up $1 billion from the same year-ago period. That included a $305 million reserve build in the fourth quarter alone as well as a $717 million increase in net charge-offs.

What's next for Discover shareholders?

Looking ahead to the new year, Discover expects loan growth to be relatively flat in 2024 (after growing 15% in 2023), while net interest margin will likely contract to between 10.5% and 10.8% (down from 11.07% for all of 2023). Discover also called for net charge-offs of roughly 4.9% to 5.3% in 2024, up from 3.42% last year.

In the end, while it seems Discover is doing a good job mitigating risk and remaining solidly profitable in spite of rising charge-off rates, investors are understandably unsettled given its big profit shortfall this quarter. The stock is simply responding in kind.

Should you invest $1,000 in Discover Financial Services right now?

Before you buy stock in Discover Financial Services, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now... and Discover Financial Services wasn't one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 16, 2024

Discover Financial Services is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Steve Symington has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Discover Financial Services. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.